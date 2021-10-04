Covenant Health resumes construction on Hope Tower

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Health will resume construction on Hope Tower at Covenant Medical Center.

Last June, Covenant announced construction would be temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to announce construction on Hope Tower will begin again in the next 60 days.

Hope Tower is a new state-of-the-art inpatient tower capable to treat complex orthopedic trauma, spine, and cranial neurosurgery patients. The six-story structure will be approximately 200,000 square feet and cost about $140 million to complete. It will provide an additional 150 beds for Covenant Medical Center, as well as a new front entrance and chapel, and surface parking.

“We know how excited the community has been to see this new structure take its place on 19th street,” Vice President Kelly McDaniel said. “This new building will help us better serve our community by providing additional needed resources such as beds and an expansion of specialty services.”

Construction of Hope Tower will take about two years to complete.

In Plainview, renovations will also resume with construction continuing on the sterile processing department.

Work in Plainview started in 2015 with construction of the James and Eva Mayer Surgical Center, and renovations to the radiology department, pharmacy, and third floor east wing already completed.

Construction will then move to the second-floor patient rooms, hospital lobby, and kitchen.

Both Hope Tower and the renovation project in Plainview are part of Covenant Heath’s $450 million Keeping the Covenant capital improvement campaign.

Covenant Health Hope Tower Rendering (Covenant Health)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Covenant Health.