Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 injured in hit-and-run crash
- crash happened around 1 a.m. Monday near 82nd and Avenue U
- LPD says driver taken into custody
- pedestrian taken to UMC with serious injuries
- investigation on-going
Lubbock firefighter Lt. Eric Hill honored in Maryland
- Hill part of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial
- 215 firefighters added to the memorial
Last Day to register to vote in November election
- Lubbock County voters can get application at several locations
- can also fill out application online
