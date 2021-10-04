Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 injured in hit-and-run crash

crash happened around 1 a.m. Monday near 82nd and Avenue U

LPD says driver taken into custody

pedestrian taken to UMC with serious injuries

investigation on-going

Lubbock firefighter Lt. Eric Hill honored in Maryland

Hill part of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

215 firefighters added to the memorial

Last Day to register to vote in November election

Lubbock County voters can get application at several locations

can also fill out application online

