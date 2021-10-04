Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 injured in hit-and-run crash

  • crash happened around 1 a.m. Monday near 82nd and Avenue U
  • LPD says driver taken into custody
  • pedestrian taken to UMC with serious injuries
  • investigation on-going

Lubbock firefighter Lt. Eric Hill honored in Maryland

  • Hill part of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial
  • 215 firefighters added to the memorial

Last Day to register to vote in November election

  • Lubbock County voters can get application at several locations
  • can also fill out application online

