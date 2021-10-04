DPS identifies Lubbock man killed in Sunday night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas DPS officials have identified a Lubbock man who died in a crash Sunday night just before 11 p.m.

The crash happened on US 84 near Spur 388, near Shallowater.

DPS officials say 38-year-old Arnold W. Medina was driving eastbound on US 84 and the pickup he was driving left the roadway and went into the center median. Medina swerved right, back onto the roadway and spun clockwise. The pickup rolled and landed upside down in the eastbound lanes of US 84.

The DPS report says Medina was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and he died on the scene.

This information is from a preliminary report. DPS officials say the information may change, be corrected or added based in the investigators finding.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.