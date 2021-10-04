Early October warmth for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - That chill in the air that you might of noticed this morning is rather typical of early October. This afternoon, however, temperatures will peak a bit above the average. By week’s end, highs will be well above average for the time of year.

Today will be mostly sunny. I do expect a few late afternoon and early evening clouds. The wind will remain light. I expect a light westerly wind of around 8 mph. It will be warmer. Highs today will be about five degrees above the October 4 average.

A mostly sunny (a few clouds) and very warm afternoon here in the KCBD viewing area. Winds will remain light. (KCBD First Alert)

Tonight will be mostly fair, the wind will be light, and the chill in the air will return. Much of the KCBD viewing area will dip into the 50s Tuesday morning. There may be a few 40s over the cooler spots in the northwest and low 60s over the milder spots to the east.

Fair with a slight chill in the air early Tuesday morning. (KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow will be sunny with a light wind and a warm afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the northwest viewing area to the upper 80s in the southeast.

Wednesday will be a near repeat of Tuesday. Sunny with highs from the upper 70s to mid-80s.

The weather pattern this week supports above average temperatures and dry days and nights. (KCBD First Alert)

Late week will be even warmer. My forecast high for Lubbock Thursday is in the upper 80s, for Friday near 90 degrees, and Saturday low 90s.

What at this time appears to be a weak cold front will arrive Sunday. It is expected to bring only slight cooling and a few more clouds.

Our next chance of rain is next week. It’s looking rather slim now, but watch for updates in our forecast here on our Weather Page, in our free Weather App, and during all of our on-air newscasts.

Lubbock's number of days when the temperature reached at least 100° (actually, 99.5° since we round up). (KCBD First Alert)

