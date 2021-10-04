Injuries reported, traffic closed on I-27 after truck overturned
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a truck overturned on northbound I-27, near the Lubbock Airport.
According to Lubbock Police, officers were called to East Drew Street and I-27 around 2:13 p.m. One person with moderate injuries has been reported.
Northbound traffic on I-27 from Keuka Street north to East Drew Street has been redirected at this time.
Please avoid the area and be mindful of emergency crews.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.