Kansas to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in February

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Iconic rock band Kansas: Point of Know Return will perform at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in the Helen Devitt Jones Theater on February 11, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

With a legendary career spanning nearly five decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. This “garage band” from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Composing a catalogue that includes sixteen studio albums and five live albums, KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of KANSAS), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-Platinum single ‘Carry On Wayward Son,’ and another triple-Platinum single ‘Dust in the Wind.’ KANSAS appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the ‘70′s and ‘80′s and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan. ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and ‘Dust In the Wind’ has been played on the radio more than three million times!

Along with constant touring, KANSAS continues to remain a fixture of Classic Rock radio. The band has reached a whole new audience through their unmistakable presence on the popular video games Rock Band, Guitar Hero, and Grand Theft Auto; the band’s documentary film “KANSAS: Miracles Out of Nowhere” airing on AXSTV; and through their songs’ inclusion in various television shows such as ‘Supernatural,’ ‘South Park,’ ‘The Office,’ and ‘The Simpsons;’ and with films including ‘Old School,’ ‘Anchorman,’ and ‘Happy Gilmore.’

Tickets for the Kansas: Point of Know Return tour go on sale to the public on Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range from $45.50 to $121.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.