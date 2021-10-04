Police shoot suspect in fatal Philadelphia hospital shooting

Local Listings
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his coworker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers.

The Philadelphia police commissioner told reporters the 55-year-old gunman was wearing scrubs when he shot and killed a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital early Monday.

The nurse then left the hospital in a U-Haul box truck.

Four officers encountered him near a school a short time later. A gunfight ensued, and the suspect and two officers were shot.

The officers’ injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. The suspect is in critical condition but expected to survive.

Investigators believe the hospital shooting was targeted. A motive was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

