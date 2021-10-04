Reward offered for information in fatal drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help for information regarding a drive-by-shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri.

The drive-by shooting happened on September 1, 2020 in the 1600 block of 28th Street, around 1 a.m.

Police were called to the area for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found two victims, 30-year-old Domingo Siri, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, and 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson, who was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with moderate injuries.

The $5,000 reward for any information leading to the identification, location, and arrest of any suspect. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000.

The investigation is ongoing.

