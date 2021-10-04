Sunny weather expected this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful start to what will be a very nice week on the South Plains. A lack of any major storm systems will result in sunny skies and warm temperatures through Sunday.

I expect daytime highs to remain between 80-85 degrees each afternoon.

Nighttime lows will remain on the cool side as clear skies and light winds will allow for radiational cooling. That means that the warmth of the day will escape into the atmosphere with the combination of light winds, clear skies and dry air.

It will remain dry through next weekend with a slight chance of rain returning by early next week.

The winds will become noticeable late in the week, especially Friday through Sunday. Fire danger may be elevated by then.

