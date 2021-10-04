What to know as in-person trials resume

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock County judges are ready to bring criminal trials back to the courthouse in a couple weeks.

Judge William Eichman said as COVID-19 data trends go down they are set to have their first trial, October 18.

“Hopefully, we’ll be back and everybody will be trying cases in the not too distant future.” Judge William Eichman says although people will return to the courtroom, some protocols will remain.

“I anticipate that this month, we’ll still have the need for masks and social distancing for drawers. Again, we hope that we can get to the point where we don’t have that and don’t have overflow courtrooms of can treat everybody just, you know, like we did before the COVID pandemic began,” Eichman said.

The pandemic has brought changes to the courtroom that will last.

“It just makes more sense. doing it that way than bringing, you know 20, 15 people from the jail into the courthouse, there’s no reason we need to do that,” Eichman said.

If you’re trying to watch a trial, it may not be in-person because each room has a capacity limit.

“That’s why we have that overflow courtroom if they want to watch it on TV, where it’s live streamed. And so, but they’ll need to wear a mask and we have masks available. And they’ll need to be socially distant. But other than that, it should be just like coming to watch any other trial,” Eichman said.

