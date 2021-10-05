Local Listings
2 dead after small jet from Lubbock crashes in Georgia

Roads were blocked near the site of a plane crash in McDuffie County on Oct. 5, 2021.
Roads were blocked near the site of a plane crash in McDuffie County on Oct. 5, 2021.(WRDW)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people died Tuesday morning after a small jet took off from Lubbock and crashed near Thomson, Georgia, according to Gray affiliate WRD.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports two victims were the only people on the Dassault Falcon business when it crashed around 5:44 a.m. on its way to the Thomson-McDuffie County Airport from Lubbock.

The FlightAware website shows a Dassault Falcon 20 jet was due to arrive at the airport at 5:44 a.m. The flight history shows the plane making several trips in the past several days, many of them to and from El Paso, Texas.

Officials have not yet identified the victims. It appears roads were still blocked in the area just before noon.

