Brownfield I.S.D. proactively warns parents of “Slap a Teacher” TikTok challenge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Viral TikTok challenges are wreaking havoc in some schools across the country, with students vandalizing bathrooms for likes. The latest challenge encourages students to slap a teacher, or commit assault.

Brownfield I.S.D. Superintendent Chris Smith says they haven’t had much trouble with students getting involved in these TikTok challenges. He says that may be because of what administrators are doing to get ahead of the viral trends.

“We’re working on improving what we do and that means educating our kids on, okay, just ‘cause you see it on social media doesn’t mean it’s okay to do that,” Smith said.

The district posted on Facebook to alert the Brownfield community of the latest trend, assaulting teachers. Smith also sent a callout message to all parents, asking for their help to keep the school free of social media driven-crimes.

“We’ve got a really good working relationship with our community and by engaging them to talk to their kids about what’s going on, we feel that it’s had a positive impact in preventing some of the things that have been happening,” Smith said.

Smith says staff members monitor the latest trends. One employee found a disturbing online calendar students are following nationwide for the challenges. In Brownfield, Smith wants students to know the consequences, like being sent to disciplinary alternative educational placement off-campus or facing criminal charges.

“We want that to be on the table right from the beginning, so nobody’s surprised and everybody knows that it’s serious and we take it very seriously,” Smith said. “The safety and security of everyone in our district, our kids first and foremost, but our faculty and staff are just as important to us. So, we’re not going to sit back and let bad things happen to them either.”

As another proactive measure, the district’s Safety and Security Committee meets Wednesday. This committee regularly meets with the sheriff, police and local emergency response to go over things like emergency management. Smith says they’ll discuss these viral challenges to keep everyone in the loop.

