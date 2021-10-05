Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Covenant Health to provide COVID-19 vaccine to homebound patients

Covenant Health
Covenant Health(Covenant Health)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is making it easier for homebound patients to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Tuesday, October 12, the Covenant Health Partners Mobile Integrated Health team will make house calls to homebound patients who would like to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Covenant Health strongly believes the best way to get past the COVID-19 pandemic is for every eligible community member to get their vaccine,” Covenant Health Partners CEO Dr. Michael Robertson said. “Everyone in our community should be able to receive their vaccine regardless of their availability to obtain transportation. We are proud to provide this service for our community.”

Patients will receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They will be monitored for a short-time period post vaccination in case of any adverse reaction.

The program is only available to those in Lubbock County at this time. There is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine or for this service.

Appointments can be made by calling (806)725-LIVE or (806)725-5483, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
car vs ped south lubbock
Pedestrian dies in crash, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
DPS identifies Lubbock man killed in Sunday night crash
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Injuries reported, traffic closed on I-27 after truck overturned
Injuries reported, traffic closed on I-27 after truck overturned

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Johnny Whetstone
Silver alert issued for missing 68-year-old Lubbock man
Weather today and tomorrow will be similar to yesterday. It will be followed by some very warm...
Tuesday’s Warm South Plains Forecast
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 5
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief