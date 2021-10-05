Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police investigating North Lubbock crash

Lubbock police searching for missing 68-year-old

  • Johnny Whetstone, 68, was last seen around 1 o’clock this morning in the 400 block of Iola
  • He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey sweatpants, a dark blue jacket and a Vietnam veteran baseball cap
  • More details here: LPD Searching for Missing 68-Year-Old Man

Facebook, Instagram online after outage

