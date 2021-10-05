Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police investigating North Lubbock crash

Investigators are working to figure out the cause of a crash where a vehicle flipped over on Clovis Road, near North Elgin Ave. Monday night

Police say one person suffered a gunshot would possibly related to the crash

Read more here: Vehicle flipped over on Clovis Road and north Elgin, possible gunshot victim related

Lubbock police searching for missing 68-year-old

Johnny Whetstone, 68, was last seen around 1 o’clock this morning in the 400 block of Iola

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey sweatpants, a dark blue jacket and a Vietnam veteran baseball cap

More details here: LPD Searching for Missing 68-Year-Old Man

Facebook, Instagram online after outage

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are back online after a major outage Monday

Facebook said a router problem cause the outage, which lasted about six hours

Read the latest update here: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.