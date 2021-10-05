Earth, TX residents accuse Mayor of official misconduct, suing to force her out

EARTH, Texas (KCBD) - A new lawsuit has been filed asking the Lamb County District Attorney to remove Earth, Texas Mayor Sawnya Bullock from office.

The former Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department, Michael Goe, is accusing Bullock of official misconduct. He filed the lawsuit in early September with 48 other citizens signing the lawsuit.

Goe’s suit also accuses Bullock of failing to meet state budget requirements, violating the election code, official oppression, injury to the public, violation of the open meetings act, violation of the public information act, and injury to the public. He claims Bullock hired and provided raises to friends and fired employees she disagreed with.

The lawsuit claims Bullock was previously the utility secretary with the City of Earth from 2013 through 2015. “Due to a policy issue, the Defendant left with animosity towards the City of Earth and its personnel. In March 2019, the Defendant signed up for the unexpired term of City of Earth Mayor which she was unopposed and was sworn into office on May 6, 2019. Immediately, the Defendant began pursuing her personal agendas and was witnessed telling citizens of the community she was going to ‘clean house.’”

On the nepotism claim, the lawsuit shows “by means of hiring Luisa Garcia as utility secretary who was the wife of the sitting Alderman Jesse Garcia. The Defendant and then council altered the City’s Nepotism Policy in an attempt to circumvent the law but in turn demonstrated they know such hiring was illegal and unethical.”

On the injury to the public claim, Goe states in the lawsuit Bullock has “jeopardized the safety and welfare of the public as well as exhausted the City of Earth funds of which will take years to recuperate. Numerous individuals have suffered economically and mentally as a direct result of Mayor Sawnya Bullock’s behavior. The Plaintiff and Coplaintiffs have reason to believe that if the Defendant is to remain in office the City risks being liable for any damages resulting from the Defendant’s actions and that the citizens indefinitely will pay for the repercussions of such damages.”

KCBD NewsChannel 11 reached out to Mayor Bullock for comment on Tuesday morning, but have not heard back. If she responds, we will include her statement in this story.

