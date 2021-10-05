FBI reports third bank robbery in Albuquerque within a week, suspect wanted

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - Federal Law Enforcement and Albuquerque officials are searching for a suspect wanted in a Tuesday bank robbery, the third robbery reported within a week.

Officials are looking for a man wearing a bucket hat and red t-shirt. Just after 10 a.m., investigators say the suspect robbed the First Convenience Bank located inside the Walmart at 2701 Carlisle Blvd. NE. Police say he displayed a handgun before handing a demand note to a teller.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who left the bank through the pharmacy side of the store.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30′s and about 5′9′' to 5′10′' with a medium build.

He wore a black and white bucket hat, a camouflage bandana over his face, a red Ecko t-shirt with an image of a rhino on the front, dark pants, and black and white checkerboard tennis shoes. The suspect also had a prominent tattoo on his left hand.

Officials have not confirmed if the robberies are related.

