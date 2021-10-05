Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Grey Poupon introduces white wine infused with mustard seeds

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.
The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - In an effort to make lunch feel like a feast, Grey Poupon is selling a limited-edition white wine.

According to Kraft Heinz, La Moutarde Vin is the first-ever white wine infused with Grey Poupon mustard seeds.

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics. Kraft Heinz says it’s a celebration of the white wine used in the Grey Poupon Dijon recipe.

They say it’s a way to spice up any lunch and is a perfect pairing with sandwiches or charcuterie boards.

“Here at Grey Poupon, we want lunch to feel worthy of savoring again. That’s why we crafted the concept of a limited-edition white wine that’s perfect for those who want to take back lunch and make every meal an opportunity to treat yourself,” said Danielle Coopersmith, brand manager for Sandwich Enhancers at Kraft Heinz.

La Moutarde Vin costs $30 for a standard bottle that comes with a jar of Grey Poupon.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
car vs ped south lubbock
Pedestrian dies in crash, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
DPS identifies Lubbock man killed in Sunday night crash
Roads were blocked near the site of a plane crash in McDuffie County on Oct. 5, 2021.
2 dead after small jet from Lubbock crashes in Georgia
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

J&J asks FDA to authorize COVID booster
Health Department confirms West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis Virus in Lubbock
In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative...
Trump not on ‘Forbes 400′ list for first time in 25 years
Some encouraging news on the pandemic. Cases nationwide continue to decline. (Source: CNN...
Cases dropping, call for more boosters