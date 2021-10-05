Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Health Department confirms West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis Virus in Lubbock

(KKCO)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**FROM CITY OF LUBBOCK**

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department has confirmed West Nile Virus (WNV) and St. Louis encephalitis virus (SLEV) in Lubbock. Each year vector control places mosquito traps throughout the county. The Biological Threat Research Lab at Texas Tech University then tests the mosquitos for disease. The laboratory notified the Public Health Department that some of the mosquitoes tested positive for WNV and SLEV. In addition, the health department is currently investigating multiple cases of West Nile Virus in local residents. Vector control will increase spraying in the community targeting areas around positive traps. Everyone is encouraged to take steps to reduce mosquito bites.  

WNV and SLEV is a disease of birds. Humans are exposed to the virus when they are bitten by mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds. The infected mosquitoes become the link (vector) that spreads the disease from birds to humans through a mosquito bite. These diseases cannot be spread person-to-person.

Symptoms can include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. People will typically recover on their own. Some central nervous system infections may develop and few will experience additional symptoms of neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis. Up to 80 percent of people infected with the virus will have no symptoms.

There are no medications to treat or vaccines to these infections. People over 50 years old and those with other health issues are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill. If people have symptoms and suspect West Nile virus infection or St. Louis encephalitis, they should contact their healthcare provider.

It is important for individuals to continue to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. These include:

  • Wearing an EPA registered insect repellant
  • Covering up with long-sleeved shirts and long pants
  • Keeping mosquitoes out of living areas by using air conditioning or intact window screens
  • Limiting outdoor activities during peak mosquito times
  • Dumping standing water around your home

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
car vs ped south lubbock
Pedestrian dies in crash, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
DPS identifies Lubbock man killed in Sunday night crash
Roads were blocked near the site of a plane crash in McDuffie County on Oct. 5, 2021.
2 dead after small jet from Lubbock crashes in Georgia
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Traffic Alert logo
LPD to conduct follow-up crash investigations Wednesday
Final Day of Lubbock Book Festival
Final Day of Lubbock Book Festival
Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer playing sold-out shows...
Rodney Carrington announces new ‘Let Me In!’ tour for 2022 with stop in Lubbock
Weather today and tomorrow will be similar to yesterday. It will be followed by some very warm...
Tuesday’s Warm South Plains Forecast