KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Highlight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Highlight, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old mixed breed who likes to play in the rough and rowdy play group.

Staff say he loves to be outside, run, jump and talk walks. Highlight is very sweet. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet T.C.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.