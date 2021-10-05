Local fourth graders learn electrical safety at South Plains Electric Co-op

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, more than 1,000 local fourth graders are learning about electrical safety. It is part of South Plains Electric Co-op’s annual safety demos.

During a field trip at the SPEC offices near Mackenzie park, linemen showed students the exciting, yet dangerous properties of electricity.

They dazzled students with arcing, demonstrated bucket rescues, and reinforced the dangers of underground lines and transformers.

Lynn Simmons is the Director of Communication for SPEC. She says, with kids surrounded by technology and electricity more than ever before, it is more important to educate on safety.

“Electricity is such a vital part of our lives, and we flip switches and plug things in and we don’t think twice about the danger that lurks behind those switches and plugs. Our goal is, if we can just keep one kid safe, then all of this time and effort is worth it.”

Several students, who were excited to share this new information, told us what to do if a power line falls onto your car.

Ten year old Parker Francis from Lubbock Cooper South says “you have to waddle and cross your arms so that you don’t get electrocuted.” Ten year old Creed from Lubbock Cooper South agreed with Parker, and says “you hop out of your car and you shuffle out of the zone.”

Staff at SPEC also warn children about electrical fires. Each year, an average of 5,300 fires and 40 deaths involve electricity, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Nine year old Chandler Gentry from Lubbock Cooper South says, through today’s demonstrations, she now knows how to avoid this situation.

“I would use my outlets, I would always plug in a lot on them, but now that I know that it’s not good to do that, I probably, I won’t do that now.”

SPEC has more resources to teach kids about electrical safety at spec.coop/4thgradesafetyresources

