Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LPD to conduct follow-up crash investigations Wednesday

Traffic Alert logo
Traffic Alert logo(Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct two follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. October 6.

The unit will start their investigations at South Loop 289 and Slide Road. All traffic will be diverted around the intersection. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The second follow-up investigation will occur in the 2500 block of the South Loop 289 eastbound access road, starting at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastbound access road traffic will be diverted north onto Canton Avenue or Elgin Avenue. The eastbound University Avenue off ramp from Loop 289 will be closed. This operation is expected to take approximately 30 minutes.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
car vs ped south lubbock
Pedestrian dies in crash, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
DPS identifies Lubbock man killed in Sunday night crash
Roads were blocked near the site of a plane crash in McDuffie County on Oct. 5, 2021.
2 dead after small jet from Lubbock crashes in Georgia
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Health Department confirms West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis Virus in Lubbock
Final Day of Lubbock Book Festival
Final Day of Lubbock Book Festival
Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer playing sold-out shows...
Rodney Carrington announces new ‘Let Me In!’ tour for 2022 with stop in Lubbock
Weather today and tomorrow will be similar to yesterday. It will be followed by some very warm...
Tuesday’s Warm South Plains Forecast