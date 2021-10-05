LPD Searching for Missing 68-Year-Old Man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -(News Release)

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 68-year-old Johnny Whetstone who was last seen in the 400 block of Iola Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. today.

Whetstone is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet six inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray sweatpants, a dark blue jacket and a Vietnam veteran baseball cap.

He is driving a gray or silver Honda Pilot with Texas license plate GG2-1WZ. The license plate is a U.S. Air Force Plate.

Anyone who sees Whetstone or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 806-775-2685.

