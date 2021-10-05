Local Listings
Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Mo. (CNN) - Meet Eminem, Budweiser’s newest Clydesdale.

Anheuser-Busch announced his birth last month at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, the breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales.

His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom and dad, Marcie and Myles.

He’ll have to undergo years of training before he can even try out to join the Budweiser Clydesdales traveling team.

By then, he could be about 6-feet tall at the shoulders and weigh as much as 2,000 pounds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

