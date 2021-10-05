Local Listings
Nice weather continues, winds increase closer to the weekend

Nice weather will continue into early weekend.
By John Robison
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beautiful weather continues over the South Plains with sunny skies, lite winds and dry air. That means our nice weather will continue into early weekend. There will be just a couple of changes in the weather pattern prior to Sunday.

Winds will gradually increase beginning Thursday and will be gusty over the weekend with the highest winds on Sunday and Monday.

The second change will be a result of the gusty winds and sunny skies and that’s some hot temperatures by Friday.

At this time, the afternoon highs will soar to the low 90s on Friday and Saturday. That will result in elevated fire danger along with winds of 15-25 mph and higher by Saturday.

Strong winds will usher in much cooler air Sunday and Monday with afternoon highs in the 70s. It also means that morning lows on Monday and maybe Tuesday could fall into the 40s over the region.

KCBD Weather at Noon - 10/4/2021