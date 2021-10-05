Portales man sentenced to 33 years for murder

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Portales man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for murder with three additional cases yesterday.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney announced that on October 4, 20-year-old Jonathan Mendez, was convicted of Murder in the second degree, Armed Robbery, Tampering with evidence, Shooting at or from a motor vehicle and Contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On September 11, 2020, Mendez along with his co-defendants robbed Brady Vallejos and Jean Pierre Brodie at gun point.

During the robbery, Brady Vallejos received a gun shot wound to the head and later succumbed to his injuries.

A Judge presided over the hearing and sentenced Mendez to 33 years in the Department of Corrections for his role in the incident and three additional cases.

Brady Vallejos’s family provided said in a statement to the court, “Our family now lives with an emptiness that can never be made whole.”

