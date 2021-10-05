Silver alert issued for missing 68-year-old Lubbock man
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -(News Release)
The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 68-year-old Johnny Whetstone who was last seen in the 400 block of Iola Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. today.
Whetstone is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet six inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray sweatpants, a dark blue jacket and a Vietnam veteran baseball cap.
He is driving a gray or silver Honda Pilot with Texas license plate GG2-1WZ. The license plate is a U.S. Air Force Plate.
Anyone who sees Whetstone or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 806-775-2865.
