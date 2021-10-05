Texas Tech RB Chadarius Townsend out with season-ending injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech running back Chadarius Townsend is out for the season with a broken scapula, Coach Matt Wells told the media Tuesday.

So far this season he’s rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries. He’s also been a big part of the kick return collecting 216 yards this season.

Wells said Kaylon Geiger will likely fill Townsend’s kick return role.

Townsend will have the opportunity to return next season if he chooses to.

