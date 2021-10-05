Tuesday’s Warm South Plains Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather today and tomorrow will be similar to yesterday. It will be followed by some very warm to hot afternoons later in the week.

Few clouds Tuesday afternoon but otherwise a sunny sky, a light wind, and highs about three to four degrees above average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon, again, there will be plenty of sunshine, not much in the way of wind, and temperatures will peak just a smidge below yesterday. It’s a dry pattern for the South Plains and West Texas.

Tonight generally fair, winds light, the air will get a little chilly during the early morning hours.

Tonight fair, wind light, and a little chill in the early morning hours. (KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be a repeat of today. Ditto the paragraph before last.

Thursday through Saturday will bring seasonally very warm to hot afternoons to the South Plains. Highs will climb five to seven degrees Thursday afternoon. But wait! There’s more! Lubbock will experience highs near 90 degrees to the low 90s Friday and Saturday.

Yesterday I mentioned a weak cold front was expected to arrive Sunday. With today’s new data, it appears the arrival will be earlier, most likely Saturday night. As such, I’ve lowered my forecast high for Sunday. It still looks dry.

Little change in South Plains weather today and tomorrow. Much warmer, however, on the way. Still dry through the weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

Our next chance of rain is next week. It’s looking rather slim now, but watch for updates in our forecast here on our Weather Page, in our free Weather App, and during all of our on-air newscasts.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.