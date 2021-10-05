UMC Children’s Hospital introduces first facility dog

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Children’s Hospital is excited to welcome our newest four-pawed employee - Sable! She will be working alongside Child Life Specialist, Hannah Boyd, making UMC the first Children’s Hospital in West Texas to provide this service.

A facility dog has specialized training and is an intentional part of the patient’s care. These dogs are employees and work alongside their professional handler. Sable will be used in the children’s hospital to bring comfort to patients and families. If a child isn’t coping well with the hospital environment, or if a hard conversation is presented, the dog will be present to help ease the situation.

“As a child life specialist,” said Hannah Boyd, “having a facility dog beside me helps enhance the level of support I provide the child and family. Animals bring a different level of comfort and calm to difficult situations, merely with their presence. I’m proud that Sable will be the first and only hospital-based staff facility dog in West Texas.”

UMC wants to thank the UMC 30 Minute Club and the UMC Foundation for donating money to help pay for the dog’s training. We also want to thank PetSmart at Canyon West as well as Live Oak Animal Center for providing resources for our new UMC facility dog. We couldn’t have done this without their support, and we appreciate it!

