Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

UMC Children’s Hospital introduces first facility dog

Sable will be working alongside Child Life Specialist, Hannah Boyd, making UMC the first...
Sable will be working alongside Child Life Specialist, Hannah Boyd, making UMC the first Children’s Hospital in West Texas to provide this service.(UMC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Children’s Hospital is excited to welcome our newest four-pawed employee - Sable! She will be working alongside Child Life Specialist, Hannah Boyd, making UMC the first Children’s Hospital in West Texas to provide this service.

A facility dog has specialized training and is an intentional part of the patient’s care. These dogs are employees and work alongside their professional handler. Sable will be used in the children’s hospital to bring comfort to patients and families. If a child isn’t coping well with the hospital environment, or if a hard conversation is presented, the dog will be present to help ease the situation.

“As a child life specialist,” said Hannah Boyd, “having a facility dog beside me helps enhance the level of support I provide the child and family. Animals bring a different level of comfort and calm to difficult situations, merely with their presence. I’m proud that Sable will be the first and only hospital-based staff facility dog in West Texas.”

UMC wants to thank the UMC 30 Minute Club and the UMC Foundation for donating money to help pay for the dog’s training. We also want to thank PetSmart at Canyon West as well as Live Oak Animal Center for providing resources for our new UMC facility dog. We couldn’t have done this without their support, and we appreciate it!

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
car vs ped south lubbock
Pedestrian dies in crash, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
DPS identifies Lubbock man killed in Sunday night crash
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Argo Blockchain builds a facility north of Dickens
Cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain building in Dickens County

Latest News

Roads were blocked near the site of a plane crash in McDuffie County on Oct. 5, 2021.
2 dead after small jet from Lubbock crashes in Georgia
Covenant Health
Covenant Health to provide COVID-19 vaccine to homebound patients
Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Johnny Whetstone
Silver alert issued for missing 68-year-old Lubbock man
Weather today and tomorrow will be similar to yesterday. It will be followed by some very warm...
Tuesday’s Warm South Plains Forecast