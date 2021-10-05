Local Listings
Vehicle flipped over on Clovis Road and north Elgin, possible gunshot victim related

Lubbock Police and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle flipped over on Clovis Road, near North...
Lubbock Police and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle flipped over on Clovis Road, near North Elgin Avenue(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle flipped over on Clovis Road, near North Elgin Avenue, Monday night.

According to LPD, the crash was reported around 10:09 p.m., in front of Montelongo’s Restaurant.

At this time, Police say one person has been reported with a gunshot wound possibly related to this crash.

This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for new information as it becomes available.

