Vehicle flipped over on Clovis Road and north Elgin, possible gunshot victim related

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle flipped over on Clovis Road, near North Elgin Avenue, Monday night.

According to LPD, the crash was reported around 10:09 p.m., in front of Montelongo’s Restaurant.

At this time, Police say one person has been reported with a gunshot wound possibly related to this crash.

This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.