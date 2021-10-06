Local Listings
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
By Johnathan Manning and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) – A 10-year-old-boy was killed in a rodeo accident over the weekend.

According to KPLC, Legend Williamson was riding a horse in the warm-up pen at the Texas Junior High Rodeo when the horse reared up and fell on him.

Officials believe the horse either had a heart attack or a brain aneurysm, based on an examination by a veterinarian.

The horse died immediately, according to Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Legend was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is believed to have died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

“It’s just a freak accident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the rodeo community,” Denmond said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

