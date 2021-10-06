Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

7-year-old Lubbock girl found safe after Amber Alert issued, caretaker arrested on charges of kidnapping

Lubbock Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 7 year-old girl, caretaker
Lubbock Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 7 year-old girl, caretaker(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – A Lubbock 7-year-old reported missing Tuesday was found safe early Wednesday, and now Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says her caretaker has been taken into custody and charged with kidnapping and an outstanding warrant.

According to LCSO, 7- year-old Addlynn Carter who was last at CR 1150 and CR 6860 walking South with her caretaker, Michael Luitjens “AKA Michael Hernandez,” at approximately 3:00 or 4:00 p.m., Tuesday.

Early Wednesday at about 5:30 a.m., Deputies received a tip and responded to the 2600 block of Baylor Street where they located Addilyn Carter unharmed. Michael Luitjens was also located and taken into custody.

Michael Luitjens “AKA Michael Hernandez”
Michael Luitjens “AKA Michael Hernandez”(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office says Luitjens was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with Kidnapping, as well as a warrant out of Terry County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

An Amber Alert was submitted earlier in the night, but the child was located prior to their public notification, LCSO says.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
A crashed plane's fuselage can be seen on Oct. 5, 2021, in McDuffie County.
Coroner’s Office identifies victims killed in plane crash flying from Lubbock to Georgia
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered

Latest News

COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 90 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 90 new cases on Wednesday
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Amarillo Veterans Affairs Health Care System (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo VA Health Care System Visitation Policy Change
City of Lubbock Health Department
Lubbock Health Department opening vaccine clinic ‘mini-hub’