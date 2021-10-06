7-year-old Lubbock girl found safe after Amber Alert issued, caretaker arrested on charges of kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – A Lubbock 7-year-old reported missing Tuesday was found safe early Wednesday, and now Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says her caretaker has been taken into custody and charged with kidnapping and an outstanding warrant.

According to LCSO, 7- year-old Addlynn Carter who was last at CR 1150 and CR 6860 walking South with her caretaker, Michael Luitjens “AKA Michael Hernandez,” at approximately 3:00 or 4:00 p.m., Tuesday.

Early Wednesday at about 5:30 a.m., Deputies received a tip and responded to the 2600 block of Baylor Street where they located Addilyn Carter unharmed. Michael Luitjens was also located and taken into custody.

Michael Luitjens “AKA Michael Hernandez” (Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office says Luitjens was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with Kidnapping, as well as a warrant out of Terry County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

An Amber Alert was submitted earlier in the night, but the child was located prior to their public notification, LCSO says.

