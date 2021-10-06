Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

7-year-old Lubbock girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

Lubbock Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 7 year-old girl, caretaker
Lubbock Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 7 year-old girl, caretaker(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Updated:

Missing 7-year-old Addlynn Carter has been found safe.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for missing 7- year-old Addlynn Carter who was last at CR 1150 and CR 6860 walking South with her caretaker Michael Hernandez at approximately 3:00-4:00p.m.

Addlynn is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 3 ½ feet and weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information regarding seeing or the whereabouts of Addylnn or Michael Hernandez please call 911 or 806-775-1601.

Emergency – 911

Non-emergency – 806.775.1600

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crashed plane's fuselage can be seen on Oct. 5, 2021, in McDuffie County.
Coroner’s Office identifies victims killed in plane crash flying from Lubbock to Georgia
RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Johnny Whetstone
UPDATE: Missing 68-year-old Lubbock man found in Crockett County

Latest News

Average dates of the first freeze (32°F) in the Fall. Dates in the darker blue fall in October,...
Record October heat on the way
Daybreak Today
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
The city council approved the rate hike during budget discussions earlier this year.
Rate hikes take effect for water and sewage
Lubbock Health Department warns after mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus