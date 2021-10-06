7-year-old Lubbock girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

Updated:

Missing 7-year-old Addlynn Carter has been found safe.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for missing 7- year-old Addlynn Carter who was last at CR 1150 and CR 6860 walking South with her caretaker Michael Hernandez at approximately 3:00-4:00p.m.

Addlynn is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 3 ½ feet and weighs about 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information regarding seeing or the whereabouts of Addylnn or Michael Hernandez please call 911 or 806-775-1601.

Emergency – 911

Non-emergency – 806.775.1600

