Amarillo VA Health Care System Visitation Policy Change
Provided by Amarillo VA
Amarillo, Texas — Beginning Thursday, Oct. 7, the Amarillo VA Health Care System has altered its visitation policy to allow visitation in the following areas:
Inpatient Units:
- 1 visitor at a time
- Visitation Hours 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Emergency Room:
- 1 visitor at a time in the exam room (Non-Covid patients)
Outpatient Services:
- 1 visitor or Care Provider can accompany a patient
- One escort for Endoscopy procedures
- One escort for day surgery and Endo
The VA Clinics in Childress, Clovis, Dalhart and Lubbock only utilize Outpatient
Services. No visitors under 18 years of age (exceptions granted on a case-by-case
basis). The Amarillo VA Health Care System will continue to evaluate the visitation
policy as conditions change. Veterans with questions about visitation can call 806-355-
9703 and press option 2.