Crash on Slaton Highway causing traffic delays

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the Slaton Highway Wednesday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., a crash with injuries was reported near CR 3000 and East Highway 84. Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office say one person was ejected. A second vehicle struck a power line in the parking lot of a nearby liquor store.

Traffic on the Slaton Highway is being diverted. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.

