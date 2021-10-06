Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Local Listings
Daybreak Today
Daybreak Today
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says 7 year-old girl found safe

  • 7 year old Addlynn Carter last seen with Michael Hernandez
  • last seen near CR 1150 and CR 6860

Water rate increase

  • could see an increase in LP&L bill next month
  • Rate hikes take effect for water and sewage
  • The increases began on Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year

High cotton prices

  • highest prices in over a decade
  • local economy will benefit
  • price cost is at $1.90

