Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says 7 year-old girl found safe
- 7 year old Addlynn Carter last seen with Michael Hernandez
- last seen near CR 1150 and CR 6860
Water rate increase
- could see an increase in LP&L bill next month
- Rate hikes take effect for water and sewage
- The increases began on Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year
High cotton prices
- highest prices in over a decade
- local economy will benefit
- price cost is at $1.90
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.