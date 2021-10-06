Local Listings
Decade high cotton prices could benefit Lubbock economy

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock economy could reap some of the reward from cotton prices that are at a ten year high combined with what farmers call a good crop.

An average market price for cotton over the past few years is 60 to 80 cents a pound. Now, it is at a dollar ten, which is the highest in a decade. Experts say they aren’t sure exactly how much of that will get back to producers but ultimately, our local economy will benefit.

Sean Wade with The Plains Cotton Growers says when prices are this high, it tends to dampen demand... but it’s still early in the harvest season.

“Folks that might be in the market and very willing to buy that 90 to 95% level. Once it gets above $1.05. You may see them back off and wait for that market to come back down because I mean they still have other costs in addition to just the cotton that they’re buying,” Wade said.

Although producers’ may not know how much of a return, local businesses will be stimulated by producers spending.

“All that money is gonna start percolating back through the economy you know, the car dealerships the mall, I mean the retail establishments, the restaurants all of that you know, is a downstream beneficiary of that of that crop you know, once it gets made,” Wade said.

And getting cotton processed will create round the clock jobs.

“Cotton gins run 24 seven so you know usually you know they’ll need two or three shifts of employees You know, we’ve got a lot of cotton and there’ll be going through the warehouses so you know, there’s jobs there,” Wade said.

