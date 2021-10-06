Local Listings
Fall-like weather in the mornings meets possible record-breaking temps by afternoon

By John Robison
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cool mornings and warmer afternoons will continue as we move toward the weekend. Nighttime lows will remain in the 50s but the afternoon temps will climb to near 90 degrees on Thursday.

By Friday, Lubbock and many surrounding communities will climb to above 90 degrees and Saturday will bring highs from 90-95 degrees over the area.

Lubbock’s record is 93 degrees on Saturday and we could tie or even exceed that mark by afternoon.

Skies will remain sunny and winds will also increase, along with the temps on Friday and Saturday.

Wildfire danger will increase over the next few days.

By Sunday, more wind, but from the north and temperatures will be falling back to the 70s and 80s over the South Plains.

Cooler 70s will then settle into the region through most of next week.

