Frenship ISD holding strategic planning community-wide summit on Wednesday

frenship isd
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD is asking community members to be part of planning the future of the district.

To begin planning, one of two community-wide summits will be held Wednesday, October 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Legacy Elementary at 6424 Kemper Avenue.

According to Frenship, school administrators plan to work with community members, parents, students, and staff “to outline expectations, provide direction, set goals, and develop strategies to best serve Frenship students.”

In addition to the education summits, Frenship says they will also host a series of focus groups to continue gathering input to help create a community inspired strategic direction and guide.

The second summit will take place Tuesday, October 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the FHS Ninth Grade Center, 407 N. Dowden/FM 179 in Wolfforth.

