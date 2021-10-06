Local Listings
I Beat Pete: Tractor football
By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week we tried to throw footballs through hoops while driving a 1961 McCormick Farmall Diesel in third gear!

The South Plains Antique Tractor & Engine Show is Saturday (9am-5pm) & Sunday (9am to 3pm) at the FiberMax Center for Discovery in Lubbock.

Admission is free.

Only 11 challenges left to get to 1000!

I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop

