Injuries reported in crash on Slaton Highway Wednesday morning

Crash near CR 3000 and Hwy. 84 causing traffic delays.
Crash near CR 3000 and Hwy. 84 causing traffic delays.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash on Slaton Highway.

Just after 7 a.m., emergency crews responded to CR 3000 and East Highway 84 where three separate crashes occurred, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS reports initially a vehicle rolled over after it lost control swerving to avoid striking a pickup truck that was in the center median. The driver and passenger of that vehicle were taken to Covenant for mild to serious injuries, but non-life threatening.

Following that crash, a second vehicle swerved and struck a gas line to avoid striking other cars stopped in traffic. Additionally, a third vehicle sideswiped another car as traffic was coming to a stop. DPS reports no injuries from either of those incidents.

