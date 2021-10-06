Injuries reported in crash on Slaton Highway Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash on Slaton Highway.

Just after 7 a.m., emergency crews responded to CR 3000 and East Highway 84 where three separate crashes occurred, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS reports initially a vehicle rolled over after it lost control swerving to avoid striking a pickup truck that was in the center median. The driver and passenger of that vehicle were taken to Covenant for mild to serious injuries, but non-life threatening.

Following that crash, a second vehicle swerved and struck a gas line to avoid striking other cars stopped in traffic. Additionally, a third vehicle sideswiped another car as traffic was coming to a stop. DPS reports no injuries from either of those incidents.

