Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee can’t find former Trump aide to serve him subpoena

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan Scavino to serve him a subpoena, sources familiar with the effort said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s been more than a week since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach subpoenaed Dan Scavino.

Yet the committee has been unable to physically serve the subpoena to Scavino, who served as former President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, according to multiple sources familiar with the effort.

The news comes just before the committee’s deadlines for Scavino and three other close Trump allies to comply with the subpoenas, which request documents by Thursday and a deposition by Oct. 15.

Scavino did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

If some of Trump’s allies refuse to comply with the subpoenas, the panel is considering whether to compel their cooperation with the threat of holding them in criminal contempt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
A crashed plane's fuselage can be seen on Oct. 5, 2021, in McDuffie County.
Coroner’s Office identifies victims killed in plane crash flying from Lubbock to Georgia
Lubbock Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 7 year-old girl, caretaker
7-year-old Lubbock girl found safe after Amber Alert issued
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered

Latest News

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Jackson State University student Kendra Daye, right, reacts as Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the...
Los Angeles OKs one of strictest US vaccination mandates
A video appears to show a Georgia State Patrol officer stomping on a suspect in Atlanta.
Caught on camera: Georgia officer accused of stomping on man in Atlanta
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
LIVE: White House COVID response team holds briefing as US summer surge wanes
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Sentencing set for former Lubbock dentist who admitted to production of child pornography