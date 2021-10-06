Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Johnny

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Johnny, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull.

Johnny is super sweet and very playful. He loves attention and is doing well walking on a leash. But staff say he tends to be shy and is very scared in his kennel. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Highlight.

