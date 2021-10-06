Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock couple finds pet chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase

A Lubbock couple headed to Vegas for the weekend found out they had an unexpected passenger in their luggage, their pet Chihuahua
Lubbock couple finds stowaway in luggage
Lubbock couple finds stowaway in luggage(KCBD)
By Addison Barthold
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jared and Kristi Owens were excited for their trip to Las Vegas last weekend. It was business as usual at the Lubbock airport, until check-in. At the Southwest Airlines counter, the last thing they expected to see was their dog.

“They put it on the scale and this bag is basically like five, five and a half pounds overweight. Really quickly we are like, oh, we have got to rearrange some stuff. Opens it up and literally, there’s our dog coming out of my boot, coming out of my boot with his head bopping up.”

Icky, the family’s tiny Chihuahua, had hidden inside Jared’s boot. Jared says despite their surprise, burrowing is something they expect from Icky.

“She’s the burrower, that’s what she does. She burrows in clothes, she burrows in, obviously suitcases now.”

Cathy Cook was the employee at the Southwest counter who helped Jared and Kristi, and even offered to watch little Icky while the family was gone. Jared says Southwest Airlines is lucky to have such a wonderful employee.

“They have got a heck of an employee in Cathy. She went above and beyond and never made us feel, you know, they could have turned us in saying we were trying to smuggle a dog to Vegas or something. Never acted like that, they were extremely gracious. Like I said, she was willing to watch our dog for us while we were gone.”

Jared says he is thankful they were able to find Icky before they had actually boarded a plane.

“Thank goodness we found this dog because you would have gotten to Vegas and you probably would have had a deceased animal in your bag.”

Jared and Kristi say Icky is okay, and is still loving her new suitcase home.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
A crashed plane's fuselage can be seen on Oct. 5, 2021, in McDuffie County.
Coroner’s Office identifies victims killed in plane crash flying from Lubbock to Georgia
Lubbock Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 7 year-old girl, caretaker
7-year-old Lubbock girl found safe after Amber Alert issued, caretaker arrested on charges of kidnapping
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered

Latest News

Lubbock Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 7 year-old girl, caretaker
7-year-old Lubbock girl found safe after Amber Alert issued, caretaker arrested on charges of kidnapping
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 90 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 90 new cases on Wednesday
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Amarillo Veterans Affairs Health Care System (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo VA Health Care System Visitation Policy Change