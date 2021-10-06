Local Listings
Lubbock Health Department opening vaccine clinic ‘mini-hub’

City of Lubbock Health Department
City of Lubbock Health Department(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Health Department has opened a mini-hub clinic for all vaccine needs in the city.

This “one-stop shop” opened Wednesday at 2801 50th Street. The city says they will offer COVID-19, childhood and flu vaccines.

They will be operating from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, as well as every first and third Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

