Pumpkins needed for 13th annual Pumpkin Trail

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The community’s help is needed to help line the 13th annual Pumpkin Trail in the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum.

The trails will be open Oct. 21-24, 2021 and will be lined with hundreds of lighted jack-o-lanterns; but to make this happen, citizens of Lubbock need to donate their carved pumpkins to the trail.

In the past, there have been more than 1,800 pumpkins and more than 25,000 visitors at the trail. This year’s goal is to have 2,000 pumpkins. The more jack-o-lanterns donated, the longer the trail will be. Anyone can watch the pumpkin count grow by visiting www.playlubbock.com or on the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

If you have a group bringing 10 or more pumpkins, a sign will be posted on the trail with the group name or logo on it.

Pumpkin carvings must be family-friendly and appropriate for even the youngest child. All participants are asked to carve their pumpkins no earlier than Monday, October 18, so that they stay fresh throughout the four-day event. Whether you plan to carve one pumpkin or a dozen, call Hodges Community Center at 806-767-3706, and let them know how many pumpkins you are bringing. In addition to pumpkins, they are also signing up volunteer groups to help each night as candle lighters, trail guides and counters.

Deliver carved pumpkins to the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum on Wednesday, October 20 from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Lubbock Memorial Arboretum is located at 4111 University, and the delivery site is in the east corner of the parking lot. Pumpkins will also be accepted on Thursday, October 21 until 3 p.m. Look for the ‘DELIVER PUMPKINS HERE’ signs for where to drop off your jack-o-lanterns.

