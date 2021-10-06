Record October heat on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - October typically is a month of weather changes. Chilly mornings and warm afternoons are common but cold mornings and hot afternoons are not unheard of. Recent afternoons have been warm. Just ahead they are about to get hot.

After another slightly chilly start, this afternoon will be warm. Not quite as warm as yesterday when Lubbock topped out at 86°. Today will be about five degrees lower. That is, however, just above the average for the date. Lubbock’s October 6 average high is 79°.

Wednesday afternoon mostly sunny and warm with a slight breeze. These will be the "coolest" afternoon of the week. (KCBD First Alert)

Highs will range from near 80 degrees in the far northwestern viewing area to the mid-80s in the east.

This afternoon also will be mostly sunny with a slight breeze.

Mostly fair tonight with a light breeze tonight. The chill returns late tonight and early Thursday. (KCBD First Alert)

Skies will be mostly fair tonight. Once again, a slight chill will be noticeable by morning. Lows will range from near 50 degrees in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 60 degrees in the far southeastern viewing area.

Still mostly sunny tomorrow. Winds and temperatures will be increasing. Expect a slightly breezy afternoon with highs nearly ten degrees above average for the date. My forecast high for Lubbock is 90 degrees.

I expect hot afternoons both Friday and Saturday. My forecast for Lubbock calls for a high of 92 degrees Friday and 94 degrees Saturday. The record high for both October 7 and 8, Friday and Saturday, is 98 degrees (on the respective dates in 1979). The record high for October 9, Saturday, is 93 degrees (on the date in 1965).

Yes, I’m forecasting a record high temperature for Saturday, which is Game Day. The day also will be mostly sunny and dry with a quite gusty afternoon.

The record or near record heat will be followed by a cold front. Sunday’s highs are likely to be ten to 15 degrees lower than Saturday. The front will bring wind but not precipitation. Our next chance of rain is next week. It’s looking rather slim now, but watch for updates.

