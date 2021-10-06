‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ at Lubbock Community Theatre Oct. 15-16

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Community Theatre has a new production ready to hit the stage next week. But it’s one familiar to a lot of people: Rocky Horror Picture Show.

You can catch the production directed by Jillian Johnstone at the Lubbock Community Theatre Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16. with show times at 8:00 and 10:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: $15 per person OR $25 per person for a “performance bag”.

Tickets can be purchased at lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.

About Rocky Horror Picture show

Rocky Horror Picture Show: is a cult classic about a couple who discovers the mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. A mansion filled with crazy characters such as a saxophone playing biker, a frisky maid and butler, a groupie, and various unconventional conventionalists. Join our shadow cast while they sing and dance. You can sing and dance in the isles and par-tic-a-pate!

