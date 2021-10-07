5-5-5 Initiative to host Move Over, Slow Down rally

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 5-5-5 Initiative will host its Move Over, Slow Down rally Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The rally will be held at the South Plains Mall in the parking lot between the mall and Home Depot. There will be food trucks, live music, games for kids, and local first responders and law enforcement officers available to meet, according to the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association.

The rally hopes to promote roadway safety for first responders and roadway workers. The 5-5-5 Initiative was founded after Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill was killed in the line of duty while responding to a traffic accident on I-27 in Jan. 2020.

The 5-5-5 Initiative was founded memory of Lt. Eric Hill. (5-5-5 Initiative)

Hill’s parents started the safety initiative in memory of Hill and LPD officer Nicholas Reyna, who also died at the scene. 5-5-5 refers to a tradition of using bells to relay information in fire service; five bells rung three times indicated a firefighter had died in the line of duty.

For more information on the rally or the 5-5-5 initiative, visit 555safety.com.

