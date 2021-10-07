Local Listings
CMN cancer patient suffers relapse, fundraiser this weekend

Kynlee White celebrates the end of chemotherapy
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gainiac Nutrition is hosting a fundraiser for a Children’s Miracle Network cancer patient who was diagnosed with a second round of cancer.

Kynlee White, 15, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. She struggled through chemotherapy but eventually overcame it and was able to ring the bell at University Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital, signifying the end of her chemotherapy treatment. But then Kynlee was diagnosed with a second round of cancer, and she is hospitalized with complications.

To help Kynlee’s family with medical costs, Gainiac Nutrition is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a car wash and T-shirts for sale, and the Llano Cubano food truck will be there and will donate 10% of their sales.

Gainiac Nutrition fundraiser for Kynlee Whit
Gainiac Nutrition fundraiser for Kynlee Whit(Gainiac Nutrition)

To learn more about Kynlee’s story, watch KCBD’s previous interview with Kynlee and her family during the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon.

COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 90 new cases on Wednesday
